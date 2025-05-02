Danbury Men Charged With Running Child Sex Trafficking Ring, Locking Teens In Bedrooms: DOJ

The case began in February when the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force and Danbury Police started looking into a local group suspected of trafficking minors. In March, investigators say they saw a WhatsApp message offering two 15-year-old girls for sex, the US Attorney for Connecticut said.

That message led police to a Danbury home, where they found the two teen girls — one 15 and one 16 — locked in separate bedrooms with adult men. Officers arrested four suspects at the scene and rescued the girls.

The men charged are:

Oswaldo Ordonez-Ortega, 39, of Danbury

Marco Robles, 40, of Brookfield

Edwin Quilli-Tacuri, 40, of Danbury

Bryan Ismael Vasquez-Salinas, 23, of Danbury

Court documents say Ordonez-Ortega was the organizer. He allegedly arranged for the girls to be brought to Danbury, scheduled appointments with men, and collected payment. Officials say he booked 24 separate encounters with adult men over two days.

The girls were given medical care and interviewed by law enforcement and child welfare officials. One suspect, Robles, is accused of injuring the 15-year-old during an encounter, prosecutors said.

Each of the four men faces charges of sex trafficking of children. That crime carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and can lead to life in prison. Ordonez-Ortega and Vasquez-Salinas also face additional charges, including attempted sex trafficking and coercion of minors.

Robles and Quilli-Tacuri were arrested this week and remain in custody. The others are in state or immigration custody and will face federal court soon.

