Danbury Man Stops By Convenience Store, Walks Out A Millionaire — Now He's South America Bound

The longtime lottery player scored the top prize in the CT Lottery’s “$2,000,000 MEGA MULTIPLIER” game, his favorite. The winner's name was not released.

He bought the winning ticket at J & R White Street Citgo on White Street. The winner said he’d come in planning to play KENO but decided to try his luck on a few scratch-offs. That’s when everything changed.

“I’ve won a few larger prizes in the past,” he said, and considers himself lucky. But this one tops them all.

Now, with $2 million in hand, he plans to turn the page on some recent hardships. First, he plans to buy a home. He also said he wants to use the money to explore South America and do more traveling.

J & R White Street Citgo has sold several major winners, including $10,000 Mega Millions and Play4 tickets this year, a $20,000 scratch ticket last November, and a $100,000 Cash5 ticket last year, the lottery said.

The store will get a $20,000 bonus for selling the $2 million winning ticket.

