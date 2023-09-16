Danbury Man Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault, Child Porn Charges

Kenneth Gardner, age 53, of Danbury, was found guilty of the crimes on Monday, Sept. 11 in Superior Court, said David R. Applegate, Danbury State’s Attorney.

He was found guilty of:

Three counts of sexual assault

Five counts of illegal sexual contact

Attempt to commit sexual assault

Conspiracy to commit sexual assault

Possession of child pornography

Gardner was arrested in May 2022 following an investigation that began in September 2021 following a complaint in which a victim alleged that they had been sexually abused by the defendant between the ages of 4 and 18 years old, on an almost daily basis, Applegate said.

During the course of the investigation, another victim alleged that they were also sexually assaulted by Gardner as a teenager, he added.

At trial, both victims testified and recounted the incidents of sexual abuse. The state also presented evidence that showed an electronic device belonging to the defendant contained more than 65 images of child pornography.

Sentencing is scheduled for November in Danbury Superior Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.