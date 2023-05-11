Rehabilitation Center Worker Faces Multiple Counts Of Sexual Assault In Danbury

Juan Farfan, of Danbury, was arrested on Wednesday, May 10, by members of the Danbury Police Special Victims Unit, said Erin Henry, public relations specialist for the Danbury Police.

The incidents took place at Western Rehabilitation Care Center where Farfan worked as a certified nursing assistant, Henry said.

In November 2022, Henry said the Danbury Police Department was notified that an employee reported they had been sexually assaulted by Farfan.

In January 2023, while the previous incident was under investigation, detectives with the Danbury Police Department Special Victims Unit received another complaint of sexual assault from a resident of the facility, Henry added.

Henry said the resident told investigators that after several disturbing encounters with Farfan, the resident decided to install a camera in their room. Video from the recordings shows Farfan alone in the victim’s room doing inappropriate things with the victim’s belongings.

The facility immediately placed Farfan on administrative leave, and he was ultimately terminated, police said.

On Wednesday, Farfan was arrested and charged with:

Disorderly conduct

Criminal attempt at sexual assault in the first-degree

Two counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree.

He was released on a $50,000 court-set bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danbury Police Department Special Victims Unit at 203-797-4611.

