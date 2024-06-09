Man Charged With Drug Sales After Months-Long Danbury Investigation

Arpit Soni, age 28, of Danbury, was arrested on Thursday, June 6, following an investigation by the Danbury Police, Brookfield Police, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to Erin Henry of the Danbury Police, detectives had received complaints from concerned citizens about illegal drug sales by Soni, who was the target of the investigation.

Detectives had court-authorized search warrants for Soni's person, car, and home. Detectives were conducting surveillance of his apartment in Birch Wood Condominiums when he pulled into the parking lot.

When detectives approached Soni, he was attempting to discard Xanax pills, Henry said. The drugs were seized, and Soni was placed under arrest. The search warrants were then executed, and he was found to have a large quantity of Xanax pills, a small amount of cocaine and fentanyl, and a glass smoking pipe, police said.

Soni was charged with:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Failure to keep narcotics in a proper container

He was held on a $10,000 bond.

