Danbury Lawmaker Arrested Again On Shoplifting Charge: Cops

Raghib Allie-Brennan, the 34-year-old Democratic lawmaker representing Bethel and Danbury, turned himself in to police on Monday, July 28, and was charged with sixth-degree larceny, Bethel police said in a news release.

Authorities have not released details about the alleged theft.

A judge released him on a promise to appear at his Aug. 5 court date.

This marks the second arrest this summer for Allie-Brennan, who serves as the chief majority whip in the state legislature. He was previously arrested on June 23 after Target employees in Bethel accused him of stealing $26.69 worth of merchandise.

In a Facebook post, Allie-Brennan said he was rushing to visit his sick grandmother in the hospital and accidentally failed to scan the items at a self-checkout kiosk. However, store employees told police they believed he had stolen items on prior occasions, authorities said.

He did not release a Facebook statement following his arrest on Monday.

Allie-Brennan is serving his fourth term in the state legislature.

