Danbury Cracks Down On Businesses Selling Alcohol To Minors

On Friday, Aug. 25, Danbury Police officers along with the Connecticut Department of Liquor Control conducted unannounced inspections of the businesses located within the city.

Of the 47 businesses checked, eight sold alcohol to an underage minor, Det. Lt. David Pardovich of the Danbury Police Department’s Special Investigations Division said.

The following retailers were found to be non-compliant:

Hilltop Wine & Liquor, 3.5 Clapboard Ridge Road.

Danbury Wine & Liquor, 18 White St.

JB Wines and Spirits, 29 Newtown Road.

Aldi #55, 63 Newtown Road.

Pague Menos Supermarket, 107 Triangle St.

Torres Grocery, 28 Wildman St.

Danbury Food & Variety, 121 White St.

Jimmies Market, 38 Germantown Road.

The Connecticut Department of Liquor Control submitted an investigation report and will be following up with possible enforcement action, Pardovich said.

