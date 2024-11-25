Danbury Couple Accused Of $1M Lululemon Theft Spree Across 5 States, Including NY

Jadion Anthony Richards, age 44, and Akwele Nickeisha Lawes-Richards, age 45, both from Danbury, were charged in in Minnesota on Friday, Nov. 22, at Ramsey County District Court with organized retail theft, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Their alleged activities spanned over two months and involved thefts in several states, including New York, Connecticut, Minnesota, Colorado, and Utah, the Star Tribune said.

Lululemon, a Canadian-based athletic apparel retailer, is known for its high-end yoga and fitness wear. The brand's premium pricing has made it a frequent target for organized retail theft.

The couple reportedly used tactics such as blocking and distracting store associates to execute large-scale thefts.

In one instance, they stole 45 items worth $5,000 from a Lululemon store in Roseville, Minnesota, The New York Times said.

Lululemon told the Times remains committed to working with law enforcement to combat retail theft and ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

Both individuals have been released on bail and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 16.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.