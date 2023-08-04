Danbury Councilman Under Investigation For Illegal Entry Into City Offices, Officials Say

City officials claim that Danbury Councilman Joe Britton’s attempted to access secured areas of city hall that he does not have authorization to enter during the evening hours of Saturday, April 15, said John Kleinhans, Government Affairs and Communications Advisor.

As part of the City of Danbury’s quarterly security review, concerns were raised that Britton and an unidentified woman entered the office of the Corporation Counsel which council members and the public do not have access to due to the highly confidential, privileged information and records contained within the department, Kleinhans said.

Kleinhans said Britton and his guest also tried to enter the office of the Mayor, another area of City Hall that councilmembers do not have access to, as shown below in Councilman Britton’s key card record.

Britton said he has nothing to hide and will cooperate fully with any investigation.

"I was in city hall that Saturday afternoon with my city-issued ID badge and my city-issued city hall access key. As requested by the City, I will meet with city officials to discuss this matter in detail. I intend to be fully transparent," Britton added.

Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito said he was deeply concerned by the actions taken by Britton.

"This is a matter of utmost concern and importance," Esposito said.

Esposito said the city will launch an investigation: "The public deserves answers for this security breach."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

