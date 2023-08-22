Child Struck, Killed By Car In Danbury Parking Lot

The incident took place in Danbury around 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22 in the area of Shelter Rock Road.

According to Erin Henry of the Danbury Police, officers were dispatched to a home on Shelter Rock Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a young child.

When officers arrived they learned that a child had been struck by a car in the parking lot, Henry said.

Henry said the child was taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.

"This tragic incident appears to be accidental," Henry added.

The Danbury Police Departments Accident Investigation and Special Victims Units are investigating.

Out of respect for the family, the names of those involved will not be released, police said.

"The Danbury Police Department offers its sincerest condolences to the family of the young child," the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

