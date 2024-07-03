Fair 81°

SHARE

30-Year-Old Dies In Danbury Crash With Garbage Truck

A Connecticut man was killed following a crash with a garbage truck in Fairfield County.

The area of the fatal crash.&nbsp;

The area of the fatal crash. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

New Haven County resident Carlos Davila, age 30, of Ansonia, was killed around 6 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, in the area of 14 Mill Plain Road in Danbury.

According to Erin Henry of the Danbury Police, Davila was driving a motorcycle when the crash occurred with a garbage truck.

He was transported to Danbury Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Henry said.

Henry said the garbage truck driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. 

Mill Plain Road was closed while the Danbury Police Accident Investigation Team completed the initial investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE