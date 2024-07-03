30-Year-Old Dies In Danbury Crash With Garbage Truck

New Haven County resident Carlos Davila, age 30, of Ansonia, was killed around 6 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, in the area of 14 Mill Plain Road in Danbury.

According to Erin Henry of the Danbury Police, Davila was driving a motorcycle when the crash occurred with a garbage truck.

He was transported to Danbury Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Henry said.

Henry said the garbage truck driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Mill Plain Road was closed while the Danbury Police Accident Investigation Team completed the initial investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

