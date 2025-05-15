Crypto Bros' Danbury Kidnapping Plot Lands Florida Man 11 Years In Jail For Brutal Attack: Feds

Anthony Pena, 24, of Miami Gardens, was one of several men who ambushed a couple, beat them, and forced them into a van in an attempt to extort their son, who is suspected of a massive cryptocurrency theft, the US Attorney for Connecticut said.

The attack happened on August 25, 2024. Witnesses called 911 after seeing several men assaulting a man and shoving him into a white work van. Danbury Police spotted the van and tried to stop it on Clapboard Ridge Road. Instead, it sped off and crashed a mile away on Cowperthwaite Street, prosecutors said.

Four suspects in black clothing ran away after the crash. Inside, officers found a man and a woman bound with duct tape. The man had serious injuries to his face and arm. Both were taken to the hospital.

The couple told police their Lamborghini Urus had been rear-ended by a Honda Civic before a white van cut them off. They were dragged out, tied up, and shoved into the van, the authorities said.

“The victims were told several times that they would be killed,” prosecutors said. Pena and others hit the male victim with a baseball bat during the attack.

The suspects were arrested nearby. Police later found the victims’ Lamborghini abandoned in the woods, with a blood-stained baseball bat inside. Another bat was found in the Honda Civic at a rental home in Roxbury.

The kidnapping was meant to pressure the couple’s son, who is linked to the theft of hundreds of millions in cryptocurrency.

Pena pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy and kidnapping. He was sentenced this week to 132 months in prison and two years of supervised release.

Four others, including Angel Borrero, have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

U.S. Attorney David X. Sullivan called the case “a disturbing example of violent crime driven by the lure of illicit cryptocurrency profits.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.