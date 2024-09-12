Couple Attacked With Bats In Daring Daylight Danbury Carjacking: Feds

Police in Danbury in Fairfield County on Sunday, Aug. 25, were called to Clapboard Ridge Road, near the intersection of East Gate Road, where witnesses said a group of people were beating up a man and were shoving him and a woman into a white van, the US Attorney General for Connecticut said.

The alleged attackers sped away when police arrived before crashing about a mile from the start of the chase. Four men jumped out and ran, but officers later caught them, authorities said.

Investigators found a man and woman in the van bound in duct tape. Paramedics took them to a hospital for treatment. Police did not release an update on the couple's condition.

The victims told police that they were driving their Lamborghini Urus on Damia Drive in Danbury when a white van cut them off and a Honda Civic hit them from behind, boxing them in. The assailants got out, hit the man with a baseball bat when he resisted, and forced them into the van, the prosecutor said.

Six Florida men were arrested and charged with conspiracy and carjacking and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted, the prosecutor said.

Police found the Lamborghini abandoned in the woods off of East King Street.

