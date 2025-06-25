Community Split After State Rep. Allie-Brennan Charged With Shoplifting From Bethel Target

The incident, first reported by the Daily Ructions blog, occurred recently at a Target in Bethel. Allie-Brennan, who serves as Chief Majority Whip in the state legislature, was reportedly arrested on Monday, June 23.

According to NBC Connecticut, the items in question amounted to $26.69. However, loss prevention at the store said they recognized him from previous larcenies, according to NBC.

Raghib Allie-Brennan said in a Facebook post that he made a mistake because he was in a hurry.

During a recent visit to the Bethel Target, two items in my armload of others were not scanned. I was in a rush to bring items to my grandmother in the hospital, the store didn’t have bags, and I was juggling multiple purchases. While I do not have a record, I take full responsibility for the error and am working through the legal processes to resolve the matter quickly and respectfully.I respect the law and Target’s right to enforce their loss prevention policy, and I remain committed to serving my community with transparency and integrity.

The response to his post was largely against Allie-Brennan.

"My grandmother is sick so that entitles me to take stuff," one person posted.

Though he did have his backers in the comments.

"Comment section did not pass the vibe check, we still support you Raghib and appreciate all you do for the community 💞," one woman wrote.

Allie-Brennan, who lives in Bethel, represents the 2nd Assembly district, encompassing Bethel and parts of Danbury. He's serving his fourth term.

Police charged him with sixth-degree larceny. He's expected in court on July 1.

