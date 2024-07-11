Commercial Truck Stopped In Danbury Was 100,000 Pounds Overweight, Police Say

The truck was stopped in Danbury by Connecticut State Police conducting commercial vehicle enforcement on I-84 around 7 a.m., Wednesday, July 10.

According to State Police, the truck was stopped after it was seen bypassing the Danbury scale along I-84 eastbound by traveling the secondary roads in the area.

An investigation revealed that the truck had numerous oversized load permit violations. Further investigation revealed that the carrier out of New York did not have a state Department of Transportation oversize permit, police said.

Police said the vehicle's gross weight was 183,300 pounds, which is 103,300 pounds over the allowed weight without a permit when it was weighed using portable scales.

In addition, six out of the eight axles were not in compliance with the maximum allowed statute weight of 18,000 pounds per axle. Size violations were also found, including over height, over length, and over width without a permit, police added.

The carrier was fined $39,101, and the truck was taken out of service.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.