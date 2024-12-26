Christmas Day CT Hit, Run Crash Sends Victim To Hospital In Critical Condition

The crash happened just before 7:45 p.m. in front of 26 Lake Ave. in Danbury, authorities said. The victim was left lying on the side of the road with severe but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics rushed them to Danbury Hospital for treatment.

Police didn't release any information on the victim.

Police shared a photo of a silver-colored Toyota Prius they believe hit the pedestrian. Investigators ask anyone with information on the car or the car to contact Danbury Sgt. Wakeman or Officer Wolen at 203-797-2157.

