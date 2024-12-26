Fair 36°

Christmas Day CT Hit, Run Crash Sends Victim To Hospital In Critical Condition

Investigators in Connecticut are asking for the public's help to track down a car that they believe crashed into someone walking along the side of the road on Christmas, severely injuring them, and did not stop, authorities said. 

Danbury police are searching for this silver Toyota Prius as it may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash on Lake Avenue on Christmas. 

 Photo Credit: Danbury Police Department
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The crash happened just before 7:45 p.m. in front of 26 Lake Ave. in Danbury, authorities said. The victim was left lying on the side of the road with severe but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics rushed them to Danbury Hospital for treatment. 

Police didn't release any information on the victim. 

Police shared a photo of a silver-colored Toyota Prius they believe hit the pedestrian. Investigators ask anyone with information on the car or the car to contact Danbury Sgt. Wakeman or Officer Wolen at 203-797-2157.

