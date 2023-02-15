Planet Fitness To Hold Grand Opening For New Location In Danbury

Gym-goers will soon be able to sign up for a membership at an all-new Planet Fitness location in Fairfield County.

The new gym, located at 19 Backus Ave. in the Danbury Square shopping mall, will host a grand opening event on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. to celebrate the new 20,000 square feet location.

The event, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, will be attended by many Planet Fitness and local elected officials including Danbury City Councilman Joseph Cavo and state representatives Patrick Callahan, Rachel Chaleski, and Farley Santos.

The new gym will feature state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, and is meant to provide a clean environment for people "of all fitness levels," Planet Fitness officials said.

The new location will be open seven days a week. It joins the other Planet Fitness in Danbury located at 110 Federal Rd.

