New Restaurants, Stores Coming To Danbury Fair Mall

One of the area’s most popular shopping centers is getting a facelift as developers signed multiple deals to bring new restaurants, stores, and “experiences” to the Danbury Fair Mall.

Site construction has already begun at Danbury Fair on a new Shake Shack and LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants, officials announced this week, marking the first ground-up construction at the site since 1991.

Other planned grand openings at the Danbury Fair Mall include in 2021 include Athlete, Barbarie’s Fitness Evolution gym, Charming Charlie, FYE, Newbury Comics, and Urban Outfitters.

Officials noted that despite the COVID pandemic in 2020, Danbury Fair also opened several new destinations, including a fully-remodeled and expanded Dick’s Sporting Goods with an entrance inside the shopping center, Barbarie’s Grill, Lovisa, Rainbow, and Starbucks which expanded and moved into an inline space.

“As the retail industry evolves, Danbury Fair continues to be a must-have location for successful retailers and brands,” Maura Ruby, the Senior Property Manager for Danbury Fair said in a statement.

“Retailers continue to tell us, and show us by signing leases, they don’t have to be in every center - just the best centers, and Danbury Fair is certainly one of the very best.

Ruby noted that during the pandemic, Danbury Fair was forced to adjust on the fly by expanding hours, introducing additional curbside pickup and dining takeout, as well as online shopping and appointment shopping.

“We met the incredible demands of the past year with best-in-class hygiene and safety protocols, and by providing people with more ways to shop to meet their preferences,” she added.

“Trends that accelerated last year, including curbside pickup and BOPIS, are definitely here to stay. Danbury Fair is on track to introduce an exciting range of new stores in 2021 that people will be able to shop their way.”

