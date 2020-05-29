Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jersey Mike's, Chipotle Opening New Stores In Area

Zak Failla
Jersey Mike's is opening a new store in the area.

Some popular chain restaurant franchises will soon be serving a new host of customers in Connecticut.

Jersey Mike’s Subs and Chipotle announced that they will be opening new locations at Litchfield Crossings, New Milford’s largest shopping center.

Jersey Mike’s franchisee has signed a five-year lease with officials, while Chipotle is set to open a 2,400-square-foot location as soon as the fall under a 10-year lease.

“We are thrilled to have another dining option to offer our shoppers,” said Kristen Gazzi, executive director of Litchfield Crossings. “It will be a wonderful addition to the center and the Litchfield Crossings family.

"We are excited about Jersey Mike's joining the Litchfield Crossing's family,” Gazzi added, calling Jersey Mike’s “the true American Sub.” “Mike’s will be a tremendous asset to the Crossings and will provide fabulous new fare.”

