ATV Rider Left Near Death After Danbury Crash; Friends Fled Before Help Arrived: Police

Danbury Police say they responded to South Street around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, where they found the rider lying on the sidewalk next to a damaged ATV.

Paramedics rushed them to Danbury Hospital with "critical and life-threatening" injuries. Danbury police did not release their name or age.

Two other ATV riders who were with the victim sped away before police arrived, authorities said.

South Street was shut down for several hours while the Danbury Police Accident Investigation Team examined the scene.

Officers are asking anyone who saw the crash to call Sergeant Wakeman or Officer Wolen at 203-797-2157.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.