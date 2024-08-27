Alleged Kidnapping Leads To 6 Arrests, 3 Injured Officers In Danbury

The incident occurred in Danbury at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, in the area of Clapboard Ridge Road near Dogwood Lane.

According to Erin Henry, spokesperson for the Danbury Police Department, police responded to a call reporting three men in a van assaulted another man before pushing him inside the vehicle and speeding away.

Henry said officers spotted the van on Clapboard Ridge Road and attempted to stop it, but the driver sped away.

Police located the vehicle a short distance away on Cowperthwaite Street, Henry said. Inside, they found two victims, both bound with duct tape, and one had been assaulted with a baseball bat.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

"Fortunately, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening," Henry said.

Henry said an investigation found that six suspects left the Cowperthwaite Street area on foot. Patrol officers began a search of the area, and four suspects were quickly taken into custody.

Three officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the search and apprehensions, Henry added.

Police said a further investigation led to the apprehension of the other two suspects at a short-term rental home in Roxbury.

Those arrested include:

Angel Borrero, age 23

Reynaldo Diaz, age 22

Anthony Pena, age 23

Josue Romero, age 26

Ricardo Estrada, age 21

Michael Rivas, age 18

All were charged with:

Assault

Kidnapping

Reckless endangerment

Henry said that Borrero would be charged with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, and evading responsibility.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

The other five men, all residents of Florida, are being held on $1 million bond.

"It appears that the victims were specifically targeted, but the exact motive is not known at this time," Henry said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danbury Police Detectives at 203-797-4662 or the anonymous Tips Line at 203-790-TIPS (8477).

