7 Smoke Shops Busted For Underage Sales To Minors In Danbury

Seven smoke shops in Danbury were busted for selling e-cigarettes and tobacco products to customers under 21 after a total of 15 unannounced compliance checks were conducted by authorities on Tuesday, June 13, according to Danbury Police.

The compliance checks, conducted by the Danbury Police Department Special Investigations Division along with the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program, busted the following retailers for selling to underage customers:

Cloud House, located at 60 Newtown Rd.;

Cloud 9, located at 130 Federal Rd.;

Cloud House 2, located at 101 Mill Plain Rd.;

Smoke House, located at 10 Mill Plain Rd.;

Flyt Smoke, located at 20 Backus Ave.;

Huff & Puff, located at 40 Padanaram Rd.;

The Smoke Lab, located at 10 Main St.

Under state law, smoke shops are required to check the photo ID of anyone who appears under the age of 30 before selling e-cigarettes or tobacco products.

The clerks at the seven offending stores were all issued a first-time infraction of $300.

In addition to the infraction, non-compliant inspection results are also referred to the state Department of Revenue Services for possible administrative action, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.