2 Women Accused Of Child Abuse In Danbury After Video Shows Them Hit Kids With Belt: Report

Two women are facing serious charges after police say video footage showed them abusing young children by "whipping" them with a belt, a new report said. 

New Milford's Shelby Pritchard, left, and Sonya Stevenson, Danbury, are accused of child abuse, a new report said. 

 Photo Credit: Danbury Police Department
Josh Lanier
Sonya Stevenson, 27, of Danbury, and Shelby Pritchard, 27, of New Milford, were arrested on Sept. 26 on warrants following an investigation sparked by a report to the state Department of Children and Families in August, according to CT Insider.  

The abuse happened inside a Danbury home in August. Investigators said video captured Stevenson striking two children with a belt while Pritchard held them down. Both children are under 10 years old, the report alleges. 

Police said the video was pulled from a Ring camera inside the home. A witness told investigators he checked the footage after Stevenson commented on the phone about having to “whip” one of the children.

The witness told police he found and saved the recording. He said Stevenson later discovered the video on his phone and “threatened to vandalize his car and send people after him” if he did not delete it, CT Insider said after reviewing court documents. 

Investigators said Stevenson admitted to striking the children with a belt. 

Both Stevenson and Pritchard were charged with two counts of intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a child, third-degree assault, and disorderly conduct. They also face conspiracy charges tied to the alleged abuse, Danbury police said. 

They were released on $75,000 bond, authorities said. 

