The two vehicles were stolen overnight on May 15 or May 16 in the Lower Easton area, said the Easton Police Department.

One vehicle was located due to a GPS device, police said.

Officers said residents should do the "9 P.M." routine where they lock all vehicles and doors to their homes at 9 p.m. each night.

In addition, if you have a GPS location device in your vehicle, make sure it is active.

