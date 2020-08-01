Fairfield County Teen Reels In Huge 42-Inch Trout In Upstate NY, Report Says

A Fairfield County teenager reeled in a massive, near-record breaking trout during an excursion on an update New York lake.

Stamford resident Liam Bard, 16, landed a 42-inch trout during a trip on Skaneateles Lake in the Finger Lakes region, which approached a state record, according to reports.

The fish was reportedly the teenager’s first-ever lake trout.

Baird was fishing with his father, Scott, a friend, and was guided on their trip by Capt. Robert “Buck” Carter of the Lucky Bank Fishing charter company.

Baird’s day started off fishing for smallmouth bass, but they weren’t taking the bait. While drifting off-shore, Carter reportedly instructed the teen to switch up his rod and lure, which helped lead to the “catch of the day.”

The teenager struggled for more than 15 minutes as he attempted to reel in the massive trout, which was less than an inch smaller than the state record for a lake trout, which is 42.75 inches.

