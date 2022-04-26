These Fairfield County High Schools Among Nation's Best According To Brand-New Rankings

It’s no secret that Connecticut is home to some of the nation’s best schools, but which rank among the top in the country?

The U.S. News & World Report released its 2022 list of the best high schools in the country after evaluating nearly 18,000 schools at all levels.

According to the organization - which touts itself as “the global authority in education rankings” - high schools were judged on a weighted scale on these factors:

College readiness (30 percent);

Reading and math proficiency (20 percent);

Reading and math performance (20 percent);

Underserved student performance (10 percent);

College curriculum breadth (10 percent);

Graduation rates (10 percent).

In Connecticut, organizers of the rankings evaluated more than 200 high schools.

By county, these high schools ranked among the highest in Connecticut:

Fairfield County

1. Darien High School (191st nationally);

3. Weston High School (255th);

5. Staples High School in Weston (316th);

6. New Canaan High School (320th);

8. Ridgefield High School (383rd);

9. Greenwich High School (408th);

13. Wilton High School (562nd);

17. Joel Barlow High School in Redding (821st);

19. Fairfield-Ludlowe High School (959th);

23. Trumbull High School (1,081st);

24. Newtown High School (1,187th);

25. Fairfield Warde High School (1,192nd).

Hartford County

2. Connecticut IB Academy in East Hartford (239th);

7. Achievement First Hartford Academy (383rd);

10. Farmington High School (472nd);

11. Simsbury High School (519th);

12. Hall High School in West Hartford (533rd);

14. Conrad High School in West Hartford (566th);

15. Avon High School (634th);

16. Academy of Aerospace and Engineering in Windsor (666th);

20. Glastonbury High School (1,004th);

21. Granby Memorial High School (1,036th);

22. Canton High School (1,040th).

New London County

4. Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern in Groton (264th);

18. Lyme-Old Lyme High School (888th).

“The Best High Schools rankings take a comprehensive approach to evaluating schools," Eric Brooks, principal data analyst at U.S. News stated. "Looking at factors like graduation rates and underserved student performance, families can use this information to learn more about their local schools.”

The complete rankings can be found here.

