Teen Accused Of Making Racist Online Post Targeting Fellow Fairfield Warde Student

A teenager in Fairfield County is facing a lengthy suspension and possible expulsion after allegedly making a racist online post that targeted another student.

Police in the Town of Fairfield and the NAACP were called in to investigate allegations that the student at Fairfield Warde High School shared the racist online post.

According to reports, the student - whose name has not been released - posted a picture of the victim along with a racist comment that states he “should be in chains.”

It is unclear why the student shared the message.

“I am writing to inform you of a racist incident involving Warde students that occurred today over social media during school,” Fairfield Warde Principal Paul Vacanna said in a message to the community on Friday, May 7. “Without sharing any further details, we have already identified those involved and have addressed the situation with them and their families.

“We strongly believe that racism has no place here or anywhere in our society. We are working to support those who have been affected by this reprehensible act.”

The teen’s victim alerted school administrators, who suspended the student with the potential of expulsion. The boy’s mother also reportedly is pursuing criminal charges.

Cavanna said that during an extended homeroom period on Monday, May 10, he had the opportunity to address students and staff about the incident.

“I reviewed the Federal, State, and Board of Education Policies governing discrimination based on race, color, or national origin,” he said. “Additionally, I reviewed the support available for any students who need assistance processing what occurred, members of the school counseling center and school counseling department were available throughout the day.”

In response to the incident, Cavanna said the district is forming the Warde Unity Coalition, which will “be charged with proactively addressing issues of discrimination.”

“The Warde Way of being Welcoming and Respectful are the core values of our school community. We must ensure that WARDE is more than just an acronym, but a true reflection of what we practice each and every day,” he said.

“Finally, please know that incidents of this nature do not define our school. It is the manner in which we respond that will define our school community moving forward.”

