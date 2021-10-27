Republicans Pull Out Of School Board Candidate Forum In Fairfield County Town

Voters in a Fairfield County town will not have the opportunity to hear from potential school board candidates after Republicans pulled out of a planned forum.

In Stratford, in objection to a vaccination mandate for attendees, the Republican candidates announced that they would be pulling out of the forum, which was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The candidates cited partisan bias, including moderator Jean Rabinow’s Democratic affiliation. They also questioned the debate format, mask mandates, and an overview of the questions set to be posed.

Now voters will head to the ballot box without hearing the candidates discuss hotbed topics during a forum.

After the candidates pulled out, the League of Women Voters of the Bridgeport Area, which was hosting the forum, opted to cancel the event.

In a statement released last week, the candidates said that “it is impossible and impractical to participate given the League’s lack of planning and absence of formal invitations or confirmation of availability.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.