Schools

Person Exhibiting 'Erratic Behavior' Draws Police Presence At Two Fairfield County Schools

Zak Failla
Saugatuck Elementary School
Saugatuck Elementary School
Kings Highway Elementary School in Westport.
Kings Highway Elementary School in Westport.

A police department in Fairfield County beefed up security at a pair of area elementary schools after a pedestrian made “idle threats” and was "exhibiting erratic behavior," officials said.

Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice issued an alert to the community shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, advising that there was an issue that affected both the Kings Highway and Saugatuck elementary schools.

According to Scarice, on Wednesday morning, an administrator at Kings Highway observed a person walking on Post Road who was “exhibiting erratic behavior and making idle threats.”

That information was relayed to the Westport Police Department, which promptly dispatched additional officers to the campuses of both schools as a precaution.

Police said that there was no immediate threat to either school, but officers remained on campus as a precaution for the rest of the afternoon.

