New Principal Named At High School In Fairfield County

Nicole Valinote
Matthew Forker
Matthew Forker Photo Credit: Stamford Public Schools

A high school in Fairfield County has announced its new principal.

Matthew Forker is the new principal of Stamford High School, Stamford Public Schools announced on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Forker replaced Raymond Manka, who left his position in June after accepting a new job at New Milford High School.

According to the announcement, Forker served as the assistant principal at the high school for the past 10 years. He began his teaching career in the social studies department.

Forker is also a graduate of Stamford High School's class of 1992.

“Matt’s commitment to and knowledge of the SHS community make him the ideal principal for SHS,” SPS Superintendent Dr. Tamu Lucero said. “I am so excited to see and support Matt in this next step as a leader in SPS.”

