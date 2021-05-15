Fairfield County Student Named Presidential Scholar

A high school senior in Fairfield County has been named as one of 161 students nationwide named as a Presidential Scholar.

Colin Speaker, of Greenwich High School, was honored for demonstrating leadership, scholarship, and for his contribution to his school and community, the program said.

“We are so proud of Colin for this incredible honor and recognition," said Greenwich HS Principal Mr. Ralph Mayo. "He is a bright student, engaged member of our school community, and friend to many."

Mayo said the honor only enhances his long list of accomplishments including being an Honor Student, a National Merit Scholar, and Stockholm Junior Water Prize recipient for his scientific research.

Speaker said the Greenwich school system is what has allowed him to excel.

“From Parkway to Western to Greenwich High, the Greenwich Public School system has provided me with an exceptional education, both in and out of the classroom," he said. "Teachers, administrators, coaches, friends, and family alike have inspired me to take advantage of incredible opportunities at every step along the way, and I share this special recognition with them."

He plans to continue his studies at the University of Pennsylvania, where he will pursue a dual degree from the Wharton School of Business and the School of Engineering through the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.