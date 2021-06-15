CT Schools Using Indian Mascots Could Lose Millions In Funding

Towns in Connecticut that continue using Native American mascots could take a financial hit under a newly proposed budget measure.

A provision within the state budget implementer bill being voted on Tuesday, June 15 could potentially withhold funding to any Connecticut high school mascot or team that uses Native American imagery without one of the state tribe’s permission.

At least a dozen high schools in Connecticut use Native American names and mascots, though many have already begun the process of phasing them out and implementing new ones.

If approved, schools that don't comply would lose their funding - upwards of $50 million annually - from the Mashantucket, Pequot, and Mohegan funds, which send a quarter of all slot revenues to the state.

Towns would have until 2023 to remove the Native American mascots.

“Towns around this state have been told year after year by Connecticut’s Native American tribes that their nicknames and mascots are horribly offensive,” Sen. Cathy Osten, the Senate Chair of the Appropriation Committee said in a statement. “Some towns have taken the proper steps to change, while others continue to ignore common decency and continue to disrespect our tribal partners who were here long, long before any city or town was ever incorporated.

“If certain cities and towns won’t listen to their fellow citizens, then they can certainly do without the tribal money that they are showing such disrespect toward.”

