CT School District Put On Lockdown After Social Media Threat

A teenage student in Connecticut is facing charges after allegedly making a threat on social media the forced a temporary lockdown of two schools this week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, both the Derby middle and high schools in New Haven County were put into lockdown after police were made aware of a threatening social media post, authorities said.

The nature of the post was initially unclear, but officials said it pertained to the high school, which shares the same complex as the middle school, prompting a lockdown of both buildings.

According to reports, in the video, the teen can be seen wearing a mask, holding a weapon, and warning other students not to go to class. It was later determined that the weapon in the video was an airsoft gun, which was recovered at his family’s home.

The investigation into the threat found that there was no credible threat to any students or staff members in Derby. Despite that, there was an increased police presence for dismissal as a precaution.

Police said that the 14-year-old student who posted the threat was identified and located with an assist from some students. He was later charged with first-degree threatening after being apprehended.

It is unclear what discipline the teen - whose name will not be released due to his status as a minor - will face both legally and by the school following the release of the video.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.