COVID-19: Two New Schools Close For In-Person Learning After Positive Cases

Two new schools in Fairfield County have switched to remote learning after positive COVID-19 cases.

Staples High School and Bedford/Coleytown Middle School in the Westport District will operate on a full remote teaching model for students and staff on both Thursday, Nov. 12, and Friday, Nov. 13.

"The decision to move our secondary schools to a remote model for two days came as a result of several individuals testing positive and the subsequent need to quarantine many individuals and continue contact tracing," Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice said in an email to the community on Sunday night, Nov. 11.

Due to the number of quarantined staff members, "we are unable to appropriately staff our secondary buildings and supervise our students," Scarice said.

Scarice said there have been 12 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the following schools in the district, including five new cases Sunday night:

Coleytown Elementary School - 2

Greens Farms Elementary School - 2

Kings Highway Elementary School - 1

Bedford/Coleytown Middle School - 2

Staples High School - 5

"Our mitigating measures continue to be effective in minimizing and preventing spread in our schools," Scarice said. "However, it is critical that the entire community remains vigilant in taking all precautions to prevent further community transmission."

