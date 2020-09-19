COVID-19: Three Positive Cases Confirmed At School District In Fairfield County

Three positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by a school district in Fairfield County.

The Norwalk Public School District received notification on Friday, Sept. 18. A fourth person is presumed to be positive, Norwalk Schools Superintendent Dr. Alexandra Estrella said.

The affected persons have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days and have been provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to school, Estrella said.

Family members have also been instructed to contact their healthcare provider about getting tested.

Any student required to self-quarantine will have access to virtual instruction.

The last days they were in the district was Tuesday, Sept.15 and Thursday, Sept. 17.

Anyone who is considered a “close contact” with these persons has been contacted or will be contacted directly by school or local health officials, and provided with instructions on the appropriate steps to take, said Estrella.

In consultation with the local health department and district medical advisor, Estrella said the following actions have been taken:

All P-TECH students and staff will transition to virtual instruction for 14 days effective Monday, Sept. 21.

One Silvermine Dual Language Magnet School classroom and several Silvermine staff will transition to virtual instruction for 14 days effective Monday, Sept. 21.

Bus routes serving Brien McMahon High School, Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy and Silvermine Dual Language Magnet School have also been impacted and those families have been contacted individually. These bus riders will transition to virtual learning for 14 days effective Monday, Sept. 21.

