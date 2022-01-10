Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: COVID-19: Wave Of Omicron Cases In US May Be At Turning Point, Virus Expert Says
Schools

COVID-19: Staffing Shortages Cause Closure At CT School District

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Waterbury School District was closed on Monday, Jan. 10 due to a staffing shortage caused by COVID-19.
The Waterbury School District was closed on Monday, Jan. 10 due to a staffing shortage caused by COVID-19. Photo Credit: Facebook/Waterbury School District

A school district in Connecticut was forced to close due to a staffing shortage caused by COVID-19.

In New Haven County, officials with the Waterbury School District announced that it would not be opening on Monday, Jan. 10 due to a staffing shortage following the most recent rise in new infections.

All schools were closed for students, but were open for staff members who were in attendance for an in-person workday, officials said.

On the return from Winter Recess last week, Schools Superintendent Verna Ruffin said that nearly 350 employees called out sick, though they were able to manage classes until additional sick days were required due to the virus.

Ruffin said that during the in-person workday for staff, they would be thoroughly reviewing the district and state’s revised guidance regarding COVID-19 quarantines and determine if there are enough health employees to hold classes the rest of the week.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.