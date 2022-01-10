COVID-19: Staffing Shortages Cause Closure At CT School District

A school district in Connecticut was forced to close due to a staffing shortage caused by COVID-19.

In New Haven County, officials with the Waterbury School District announced that it would not be opening on Monday, Jan. 10 due to a staffing shortage following the most recent rise in new infections.

All schools were closed for students, but were open for staff members who were in attendance for an in-person workday, officials said.

On the return from Winter Recess last week, Schools Superintendent Verna Ruffin said that nearly 350 employees called out sick, though they were able to manage classes until additional sick days were required due to the virus.

Ruffin said that during the in-person workday for staff, they would be thoroughly reviewing the district and state’s revised guidance regarding COVID-19 quarantines and determine if there are enough health employees to hold classes the rest of the week.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

