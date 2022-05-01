Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
COVID-19: Some CT High Schools Having Early Dismissals Due To Bus Driver Shortages

Zak Failla
Some schools in Connecticut were forced to dismiss students early due to a shortage of bus drivers.
Some schools in Connecticut are being forced to dismiss schools early as they face bus driver shortages due to the recent rise of new COVID-19 cases.

In New Haven County, district officials announced that multiple high schools will be dismissed an hour early on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and Friday, Jan. 7 due to a shortage of drivers to get students to and from class.

According to the district, these schools will be dismissed at the following times:

  • Riverside: 1 p.m.;
  • Hillhouse High School: 1:05 p.m.;
  • Wilbur Cross High School: 1:05 p.m.;
  • ESUMS: 1:05 p.m.;
  • Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School: 1:15 p.m.;
  • High School in the Community (HSC): 1:15 p.m.;
  • Metropolitan Business Academy: 1:15 p.m.;
  • Career High School: 1:20 p.m.;
  • New Haven Academy (NHA): 1:30 p.m.;
  • Sound School: 1:30 p.m.

