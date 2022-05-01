COVID-19: Some CT High Schools Having Early Dismissals Due To Bus Driver Shortages

Some schools in Connecticut are being forced to dismiss schools early as they face bus driver shortages due to the recent rise of new COVID-19 cases.
In New Haven County, district officials announced that multiple high schools will be dismissed an hour early on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and Friday, Jan. 7 due to a shortage of drivers to get students to and from class.
According to the district, these schools will be dismissed at the following times:
- Riverside: 1 p.m.;
- Hillhouse High School: 1:05 p.m.;
- Wilbur Cross High School: 1:05 p.m.;
- ESUMS: 1:05 p.m.;
- Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School: 1:15 p.m.;
- High School in the Community (HSC): 1:15 p.m.;
- Metropolitan Business Academy: 1:15 p.m.;
- Career High School: 1:20 p.m.;
- New Haven Academy (NHA): 1:30 p.m.;
- Sound School: 1:30 p.m.
