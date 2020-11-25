COVID-19: New School District In Fairfield County Goes Remote

A Fairfield County school district is going remote after hearing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 from parents and teachers alike.

Stratford Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson announced that the district would be switching to its all-virtual learning model through at least Friday, Dec. 4 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the state.

The district would return to its hybrid model on Monday, Dec. 7.

In addition to the transition to remote learning, the district also announced that the SAT exam scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 has been canceled.

In the past two weeks, there have been 298 new COVID-19 cases reported in Stratford, according to the state Department of Health, with an average of 29.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 24, 42 students and 14 staff members were in isolation with the virus, and 628 students and staffers were quarantined, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard

Robinson wrote in a message to parents: “While we hope to return to the hybrid model on Monday, Dec. 7, we will continue to monitor community spread of the virus and its impact upon our school communities and communicate any further adjustments to the high school learning model and return date accordingly,

