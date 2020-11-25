COVID-19: New Cases Reported At School District In Fairfield County

New COVID-19 cases have been announced in a Fairfield County school district that has been hit hard by the virus during the ongoing second wave.

Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice issued an alert on Tuesday night reporting that there was a newly confirmed COVID-19 case inside Saugatuck Elementary School and Bedford Middle School, following cases being reported throughout the district earlier this week.

Scarice said that anyone who may have been exposed to the virus has been contacted and instructed to temporarily quarantine.

The latest positive cases come following a small outbreak throughout the district, which has seen dozens of students and staffers forced to quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus.

Scarice said students who test positive for the virus should be reported to the school district “regardless of whether the students are in remote or hybrid models of instruction. Please follow this link for more information on reporting.”

