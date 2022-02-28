COVID-19: Masking Decision Now Up To School Districts As CT Mandate Expires

With the statewide mask mandate expiring for students in Connecticut schools, the decision on whether to send children to class with a facial covering now falls on parents and local school districts.

As of Monday, Feb. 28, the statewide COVID-19 mandate in schools ended, leaving the decision to individual schools, most of which are opting to ditch the masks.

While masks will not be required for students and staff inside school buildings, they are still required on public transportation, which includes school buses, following federal guidelines.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced earlier in February that he planned to let the statewide mandate lapse on Feb. 28, citing improving COVID-19 numbers and limited infections or serious illness in younger children.

“Connecticut is seeing a dramatic decline in cases caused by the omicron variant, and children over the age of 5 have had the ability to get vaccinated for more than three months now," Lamont said.

"With this in mind, I think we are in a good position to phase out the requirement that masks be worn in all schools statewide and shift the determination on whether to require this to the local level.”

