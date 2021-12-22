COVID-19: High School In Fairfield County Closes Due To Spike In Cases

Students at a Fairfield County high school are getting a jump on their holiday recess due to a new spike of COVID-19 cases among students and staff members.

The Greenwich School District announced on Wednesday, Dec. 22 that the high school would be closed and dismissed early for the rest of the year after seeing a rise in cases locally and across the state.

Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 3, pending the number of COVID-19 cases.

Schools Superintendent Toni Jones wrote in an email to parents on Tuesday, Dec. 21 that the closure was necessitated by the sharp rise in COVID-19 positive cases as well as a shortage of non-faculty staff members, including custodians.

According to the district’s online COVID-19 tracker, there are seven cases among non-teaching staff members and four cases among service providers.

“(Greenwich High School) will be the only school officially starting the December recess on Wednesday,” Jones said. “The district will continue to monitor all of our other buildings. We do not take this decision lightly, as we know how important it is for families who rely on our schools to be open.”

The high school has reported 113 cases since the beginning of the school year, 70 of which are recent infections.

Districtwide, there are currently 173 current COVID-19 cases in Greenwich, with 229 that have been resolved.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.