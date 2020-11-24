COVID-19: Four New Cases Reported At School District In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County school district is contending with a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases in a pair of schools.

Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice issued a notice to parents on Monday, Nov. 23 cautioning that there were three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Staples High School, two of which were confirmed over the weekend, and the third on Monday.

The fourth case was at Green Farms Elementary School, where the student was last in the building on Friday, Nov. 20 before the infection was confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Health and district officials have completed contact tracing, and anyone who may have been exposed to anyone infected by the virus has been notified and instructed to temporarily quarantine.

“As a reminder, families are asked to report positive of COVID-19 cases of students using our reporting voicemail or email regardless of whether the students are in remote or hybrid models of instruction,” Scarice noted.

Between Thursday, Nov. 12, and Wednesday, Nov. 18, Staples High School reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 schools tracker, while there were less than six at Greens Farms Elementary School.

