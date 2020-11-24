COVID-19: District In Fairfield County To Go Remote After Exposure Rise

Students in two Fairfield County towns will continue distance learning due to the increase in COVID-19, at least through Friday, Dec. 4.

Superintendent Rydell Harrison of the Easton-Redding-Region 9 district area said in a letter to parents that a decision had been made to continue the remote learning through that day if possible, depending on the number of COVID-19 cases that arise in the region.

While making the decision, Harrison said his review of the data showed the number of new cases averaged at 14 per day per 100,000 population and the second indicator would be if the area crossed into the red zone level.

"We have also seen increases in staff absences due to district-related quarantines, pending test results, and childcare issues as a result of school closures in surrounding towns," Harrison wrote.

He said he had been conferring with local health directors from Easton and Redding and discussing the anticipated uptick in positive cases following Thanksgiving, which helped him make the decision to stretch out the remote distance learning timetable.

"I will continue to review the health data in collaboration with our local health officials to determine the next steps. Principals will send additional information regarding school-specific details," he added.

His. hope that students will be able to return to the hybrid model on Monday, Dec. 7.

The superintendent added that he believes the shift will help promote the health and safety of all students and staff.

