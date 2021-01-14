Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: 10 New Cases Reported At School District In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
Staples High School
Staples High School Photo Credit: File

A Fairfield County school district is reporting nearly a dozen new cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed in students and staffers.

Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice issued a notice to the community late on Wednesday, Jan. 13 that there have been 10 new COVID-19 cases reported within the district.

Five cases were reported at Staples High School, with one each in Kings Highway Elementary, Long Lots Elementary, Saugatuck Elementary, Coleytown Elementary, and the district’s central office.

No school closures have been announced as a result of the new cases. Contact tracing is in progress and anyone who may have been exposed will be notified and advised to quarantine.

 Custodial crews have also been called to sanitize areas that may have been impacted.

 “In our efforts to remain transparent with reports of positive COVID-19 cases associated with our schools, we will continue to provide these updates as information is confirmed,” Scarice said.

“As a reminder, families are asked to report positive COVID-19 cases of students using our reporting voicemail or email regardless of whether the students are in remote or hybrid models.” 

