54 Connecticut High School Students Receive $324K In College Scholarships

More than 50 Connecticut students have each received thousands of dollars in scholarships after participating in a college preparation program.
The ECMC Scholars Program has awarded a total of $324,000 in scholarships to 54 students eight Connecticut high schools, according to a news release from the organization. The Scholars Program is a two-year mentoring program that helps prepare students for college.
Each of the 54 students is set to receive $6,000 in scholarship funds.
Participating schools include:
- Ansonia High School
- Bristol Eastern High School
- Capital Preparatory Harbor Upper School
- East Hartford High School
- Emmett O'Brien Technical High School
- Frank Scott Bunnell High School
- Stamford High School
- Windham High School
ECMC said the funds can be used "for enrollment in a degree or certificate program at an accredited college, university or career, and technical education institution."
