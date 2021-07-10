Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Schools

54 Connecticut High School Students Receive $324K In College Scholarships

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Tre Ragin at Ansonia High School
Tre Ragin at Ansonia High School Photo Credit: ECMC Group

More than 50 Connecticut students have each received thousands of dollars in scholarships after participating in a college preparation program.

The ECMC Scholars Program has awarded a total of $324,000 in scholarships to 54 students eight Connecticut high schools, according to a news release from the organization. The Scholars Program is a two-year mentoring program that helps prepare students for college.

Each of the 54 students is set to receive $6,000 in scholarship funds. 

Participating schools include:

  • Ansonia High School
  • Bristol Eastern High School
  • Capital Preparatory Harbor Upper School
  • East Hartford High School
  • Emmett O'Brien Technical High School
  • Frank Scott Bunnell High School
  • Stamford High School
  • Windham High School

ECMC said the funds can be used "for enrollment in a degree or certificate program at an accredited college, university or career, and technical education institution." 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.