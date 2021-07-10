54 Connecticut High School Students Receive $324K In College Scholarships

More than 50 Connecticut students have each received thousands of dollars in scholarships after participating in a college preparation program.

The ECMC Scholars Program has awarded a total of $324,000 in scholarships to 54 students eight Connecticut high schools, according to a news release from the organization. The Scholars Program is a two-year mentoring program that helps prepare students for college.

Each of the 54 students is set to receive $6,000 in scholarship funds.

Participating schools include:

Ansonia High School

Bristol Eastern High School

Capital Preparatory Harbor Upper School

East Hartford High School

Emmett O'Brien Technical High School

Frank Scott Bunnell High School

Stamford High School

Windham High School

ECMC said the funds can be used "for enrollment in a degree or certificate program at an accredited college, university or career, and technical education institution."

