Tommy Hilfiger Sells $45 Million Mansion In Fairfield County

Fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger is ditching the Northeast for warmer pastures in Florida after selling his Greenwich mansion for $45 million.

This week, after having the 13,344-square-foot mansion listed for several months, Hilfiger closed the deal on the 22-acre John Street estate.

The Greenwich home includes six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms (eight full, three powder rooms), a reflecting pool, guest house English gardens, a koi pond, a private pool and had been listed for approximately $44 million.

According to realtor.com, the home also has hand-painted fabric walls, carved millwork, wide-board and limestone floors, textile wall coverings, a wine cellar, and a tasting room.

An 18th-century French fireplace is among six total fireplaces, and the master bedroom has two bathrooms, two dressing rooms, and an office. It is reportedly the highest point in Greenwich, and has views to New York City on clear days.

Hilfiger first bought the home 10 years ago in 2010 for approximately $31.5 million and spent millions renovating it before flipping it and heading to a new estate in Florida. It is unclear who purchased the property, which was done so through an LLC.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.