Fairfield County Has Fastest Rising Home Prices In US, Report Says

Christina Coulter
Median housing prices in Fairfield County rose by 33 percent in September from a year earlier in 2019.

Housing prices are rising more quickly in Fairfield County than any other locale in the U.S., according to data compiled from the real estate website Redfin by Bloomberg

Compared to September of 2019, housing sales throughout the county this September rose by 80 percent, and median home prices reportedly increased by 33 percent to $499,000. 

The second-fastest-growing metropolitan area was Memphis, Tennessee, according to the data; median home prices increased there by 29.7 percent in September compared to September of 2019. 

Also in the rankings was New Haven, which ranked in seventh place and saw median housing price increases of approximately 19.8 percent. 

Nationally, the median home prices increased by 14.4 percent this year, according to Redfin

