Lamont Speaks With Kathy Hochul, NY's Soon-To-Be First Female Governor

Although she doesn’t officially start as governor for two weeks, future New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has hit the ground running and is already reaching out to the leaders of neighboring states, including Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he was going to resign, effective in 14 days, making Lt. Gov. Hochul to step in, becoming the state’s 57th - and first female - governor.

When Hochul takes over, it is expected that Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is expected to assume the duties of the lieutenant governor.

“I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”

Lamont said that he’s already spoken to Hochul, as the two are familiar with one another from Hochul’s seven years serving as Cuomo’s top lieutenant.

“Since I came into office I’ve worked hard to have a collaborative relationship with the governor of New York,” Lamont said. “I just spoke with (Lt. Gov) Kathy Hochul, who will make history as the first woman to lead NY, and we pledged to maintain a close working relationship for our states and our region.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.