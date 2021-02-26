Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
First Lady Jill Biden To Visit Connecticut

Zak Failla
First Lady Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden Photo Credit: The White House

The First Lady is coming to Connecticut.

Jill Biden will be in Meriden on Wednesday, March 3 for a visit, the White House announced this week.

It will mark the first time the First Lady has traveled to Connecticut since her husband took office in January.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati issued a statement on Friday, Feb. 26 saying that the town is “thrilled” to welcome and host Biden.

“We are honored in welcoming Dr. Biden into our diverse and inclusive community," he said. "We look forward to her visit.”

No other details about the First Lady’s trip to Meriden have been released. 

Meriden is the hometown of President Biden's choice for Education Secretary, former Connecticut Chief of Schools Miguel Cardona. 

Check Daily Voice for new information as the visit approaches.

