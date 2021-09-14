COVID-19: Here's How Much Longer Lamont Wants Executive Powers Extended

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that he expects to extend his emergency powers for another 90 days as he works with state lawmakers on certain COVID-19 mandates and protocols.

With his emergency powers to expire on Thursday, Sept. 30, Lamont said he plans to extend his emergency powers 90 days further, saying that action through the General Assembly “takes too long.”

The emergency powers would then be extended through Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Lamont previously said that in order to continue issuing COVID-19-related executive orders, he would have to extend his emergency powers past Sept. 30.

This would be the sixth time Lamont had his powers extended since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

If a new executive order on certain measures such as booster shots for the elderly or mask requirements in schools is needed, he will propose such an order that will go to state lawmakers who then will have 72 hours to vote on the matter.

“I think we can get the legislative leaders, Republican and Democrat, together via Zoom in less than 72 hours if I have an executive order about boosters or vaccines they can vote (yes) or (no) in a short period of time,” he said in Hartford on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

“What I want is legislative input on the executive orders. I’d like to know where they stand. I’d like to have their fingerprints on some of the decisions.”

